'Biggest lies in history' Macron faces mutiny as sweeping new Covid rules to hit France

EMMANUEL Macron is facing a wave of backlash after reports that the French government may introduce new COVID-19 restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

French broadcasting group TF1 reported on Sunday that Mr Macron’s government were preparing to decide on a “curfew” for New Year’s Eve celebrations. An advisor told the TF1 news channel La Chaîne Info that “the question is posed” as COVID-19 cases spike in the country. The media outlet added: "The possibility will be decided at the Health Defence Council to be held this Monday.”

Just short of 3,300 people are in intensive care, reports France24. This number exceeds the figure of 3,000, which was set in France as the crisis threshold for dealing with severe illness from COVID-19. Mr Macron is expected to hold a meeting at 15.00 GMT on Monday to discuss the escalating case numbers with French health officials

Many of the planned New Year’s Eve celebrations organised across the country have already been cancelled ahead of any announcement Mr Macron will make after this meeting. A curfew was also in place for France last year over the New Year’s Eve period. The suggestion of tightened restrictions in the country has prompted anger from many Former MEP and founder of the vocally Eurosceptic Patriots party, Florian Philippot, tweeted: “Curfew on 31 December, like last year?