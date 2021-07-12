‘Deeply disturbing’: Conservative reps reject Biden administrations ‘door-to-door’ vaccination campaign

After President Joe Biden referred to the door-to-door vaccination screening campaign, several social media users criticized the measure, especially the conservative group House Freedom Caucus, who called the home “visits” a “deeply disturbing” violation of privacy.

Formed in 2015, the House Freedom Caucus is a congressional group made up of conservative Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Its current chairman, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), called this campaign “door-to-door spying,” as he leads the effort to ask the White House to explain the “constitutional and statutory authority” to conduct it.

“Door-to-door vaccine checks on Americans are a blatant abuse of government authority and a pure power play by the Biden administration,” Biggs said in a statement to Fox News.

“The federal government has no right to track the private health information of Americans or to intimidate people into getting the vaccine,” he added.

In turn, Biggs and 31 other Republicans in the conservative group sent Biden a letter on Friday, July9, demanding answers.

“Your administration’s decision to go door-to-door to coerce individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is deeply disturbing and violates the privacy of Americans,” the GOP lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“The private health information of millions of Americans should never be a matter of concern for the federal government. Americans must be free to make their own personal health choices,” they wrote.

Biggs told Fox News that the White House should spend its time focusing on the surge of migrants at the southern border and other problems.

“Instead of meddling in private medical decisions, the Biden administration should focus on addressing the border crisis, the rampant rise in inflation, and the crime wave that is plaguing American cities – all crises it created,” Biggs said.

“The door-to-door spying on Americans is one more example of the burgeoning surveillance state by the national government,” he added.

Door to door

“Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and often times door-to-door—literally knocking on doors—to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said Tuesday, July 6, at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki weighed in on reinforcing Biden’s comments regarding vaccination efforts.

Psaki explained that the door-to-door outreach aims to vaccinate Americans who have not yet been inoculated, making sure they have the “information they need about how safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

She also commented that the door-to-door campaign had been underway since April, is staffed by community volunteers, and targets areas of the country with low vaccination rates.

On June 18, VP Kamala Harris traveled to Atlanta to urge Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against the CCP virus to get their doses and gave volunteer activists a series of tips on overcoming objections to the vaccine.

The Biden administration fell short of its July 4 goal of having at least 70% of adult Americans vaccinated-at least one dose-against the pcch virus (COVID-19).

According to the CDC, just over 67% of adults in the country had received at least one dose as of Thursday, July 8.

Vacillation

Some people’s fear or hesitancy to get vaccinated can be attributed—in large part—to the available information reporting deaths or side effects that have been caused by experimental vaccines (approved as Phase 3 emergency vaccines) in people of all ages.

According to data from VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the number of reported deaths and injuries so far totals 438,441 cases, with 9,048 vaccine-associated deaths and 7,463 cases of permanent disability.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public the vaccine injury reports received by the system as of Friday of the previous week.

Republicans are the most skeptical of vaccines. A Fox News poll in June found that 55% of Republicans surveyed said they received the coronavirus vaccine, compared with 78% of Democrats and 59% of independents.

Source