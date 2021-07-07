Austria catches third Afghan suspect in murder of teenage girl, still looking for another

July 07, 2021
Austrian police caught the third suspect in the gang rape and subsequent murder of a 13-year-old girl. As with the two already arrested men, he is also an Afghan immigrant as well as a recidivist who has committed a series of drug offenses in the past. The police are now in search of the fourth suspect, for whom a European arrest warrant has been issued.

After arresting two young Afghans between the ages of 16 and 18 on Thursday night, police detained a 23-year-old asylum seeker from Afghanistan who has lived in Austria since 2015.

Police have yet to apprehend a 22-year-old suspect, also from Afghanistan. The authorities have issued a European arrest warrant because the man can move throughout the territory of the Member States of the European Union.

The body of the murdered girl, named Leonie, was found by a random passerby over the weekend. Police detained the first two suspects Monday. On Tuesday, investigators confirmed that the girl had been drugged and raped in the apartment of a house near which she was found.

Further investigation showed that she had been raped repeatedly by the four immigrants.

  • niall McConnell
    published this page in News 2021-07-07 11:19:39 +0100
