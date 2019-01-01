Excommunicate Heretical Archbishop Diarmuid Martin

Ireland's Heretical Bishop!

The heretical Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin seems to have forgotten the 1st Commandment as he is here seen giving his blessing to an Islamic celebration at our sacred Gaelic grounds in Croke Park! This is not merely a scandal, it is a mortal sin.

The Catholic hierarchy has failed the Irish people many times, but this is pure heresy! Diarmuid Martin should be excommunicated from the Catholic church for his heretical actions. Has he forgotten the religion this liberal cleric claims to preach? The 1st Commandment is very clear;

"I am the Lord thy God, thou shalt not have any strange gods before Me."

How can we accept an Archbishop who gives his blessing to an Islamic celebration of animal sacrifice! Christ's sacrifice on the cross was the final sacrifice, yet Martin has decided that this barbaric Islamic festival deserves the endorsement of the Catholic church!

This is heresy!

Here lying, heretical bishop Martin is pictured at the centre of Gaelic culture engaging in outright apostasy! The true Catholic people of Ireland cannot accept this treacherous, corrupt heretic as a fellow Christian nevermind our Archbishop! He must be not only laicized but excommunicated! This heretic does not deserve the title of Christian nevermind of Archbishop!