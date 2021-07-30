Fully Vaccinated People are SEVEN TIMES More Likely to Contract COVID Than Those With Natural Immunity

According to the latest data out of Israel, Israelis are seven times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated than those who have obtained natural immunity.

For most viruses, it is generally the scientific consensus that natural infection provides a better and more robust immunity than vaccines are able to. One of the only viruses where we know definitively this is not the case is the Human papillomavirus infection or HPV.

Israel National News recently reported that those who already had the virus at some point throughout the past year were more immune to Israel’s recent outbreak, while those who receive inoculation have been much more likely to fall ill in the latest wave.

“With a total of 835,792 Israelis known to have recovered from the virus, the 72 instances of reinfection amount to 0.0086% of people who were already infected with COVID. By contrast, Israelis who were vaccinated were 6.72 times more likely to get infected after the shot than after natural infection, with over 3,000 of the 5,193,499, or 0.0578%, of Israelis who were vaccinated getting infected in the latest wave.”

In a statement authored by several highly qualified epidemiologists from the universities of Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford, they declared similar findings for natural immunity against COVID-19.

“(A)s immunity builds in the population, the risk of infection to all – including the vulnerable – falls. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.”

A recent study found that the current vaccines do next to nothing to help the body’s CD8 T-cells, which is the key to long-term immunity.

Dr. Ryan Cole, a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist who runs one of the largest independent laboratories in the US recently said:

“A natural infection induces hundreds upon hundreds of antibodies against all proteins of the virus, including the envelope, the membrane, the nucleocapsid, and the spike,” said Dr. Cole, who has spent the past 16 months examining and culturing SARS-CoV-2 specimens.

“Dozens upon dozens of these antibodies neutralize the virus when encountered again. Additionally, because of the immune system exposure to these numerous proteins (epitomes), our T cells mount a robust memory, as well. Our T cells are the ‘marines’ of the immune system and the first line of defense against pathogens. T cell memory to those infected with SARSCOV1 is at 17 years and running still.”

However, in vaccine-induced immunity, according to Cole, “we mount an antibody response to only the spike and its constituent proteins.” Cole explained how this produces much fewer neutralizing antibodies, and “as the virus preferentially mutates at the spike, these proteins are shaped differently and antibodies can no longer ‘lock and key’ bind to these new shapes.”

Today, in England, Scotland, and Israel, a greater percentage of the population was vaccinated, and much more quickly than in the United States. Because of this, the falling efficacy is much more apparent. Those countries have also been much more transparent about reporting hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated people.

In all three countries, hospitalizations and deaths have risen since May, and vaccinated people have accounted for more than 50% of the deaths recently. Israel only used the Pfizer vaccine, and the United Kingdom used a mix. When broken down by different vaccines, the same results are found.

