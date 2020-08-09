Gardai Won't Be Able To Police Movements In Midlands Lockdown

Midlands lockdown will not be enforced with legal penalties, but will this stop the destruction of jobs and small businesses?

Gardaí cannot take enforcement action against anyone from counties Kildare, Laois or Offaly if they decide to ignore the localised lockdown and travel outside their county because regulations signed into law on Saturday provide no penal sanctions for ignoring the movement restrictions.

As part of the restrictions announced by the Government on Friday, residents of these areas were advised not to travel outside their county unless for urgent reasons, such as to care for a relative, in a bid to limit the possible spread of Covid-19, following a sharp spike in cases in these counties.

On Saturday Garda Headquarters outlined its policing of these restrictions and said there would be highly visible policing in place Kildare, Laois, Offaly and surrounding counties, as well as checkpoints and a permanent presence on relevant motorways and associated off ramps under Operation Fanacht.

While there would be additional gardaí drafted into these three counties, supplemented by personnel from the nine surrounding counties, Garda Headquarters said there was “no enforcement element to Operation Fanacht”.

New regulations under the Health Act 1947 were signed into force on Saturday in relation to the midlands lockdown, including measures stating people from the three counties “shall not” travel outside their home county, unless they have an urgent or work-related reason.

However, that provision is not enforceable under law.

This contrasts with the enforcement under previous phases of lockdown since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Republic when measures restricting the movements of people outside a specified radius of their homes; of either 2km, 5km and then 20km, were supported by penal provisions.

That meant when people were stopped at Garda checkpoints and found further from home that the allowed distances, without a reasonable excuse, they were told to cease their journey and return home.

If they refused to comply with that direction, they could be arrested, or their name and contact details taken, and a criminal process could commence against them.