Irish Freedom Party: "Right Wing" Progressives

Though the Irish Freedom Party seems to share our vision of a United Ireland under the social reign of Christ the King, in reality, they are a dangerous and subversive liberalising force in the nascent Irish right-wing.

Though the Irish Freedom Party seem to share our vision of a United Ireland under the social reign of Christ the King, in reality, they are a dangerous and subversive liberalising force in the nascent right-wing in Ireland.

On Saturday the 28th at the Custom House Dublin, the Irish Freedom Party held a "right-wing" freedom rally with some rather dubious speakers billed as the champions of conservative Irish nationalists. It wasn't the first time and in our view will certainly not be the last.

What is it that we are referring to? Well, despite the IFP's Anglophilic leader and his proclamations from the stage of a free country under God, he and his party have a strange fascination with and tolerance for sodomy, race mixing and liberalism. No matter how many times the name of Christ the King is invoked, a party which will share the stage with proud homosexuals is not a party that stands with God. This weekend proved this much, The Irish Freedom Party is not a Catholic organisation.

How do we know this? The special guest speaker, likely invited by Mr Kelly himself, goes by the name of Kevin Sharkey. Sharkey is relatively well known in Ireland, the former Ibiza male escort and professional artist having run as the only candidate in the most recent presidential election who was openly critical of replacement-level migration. Not only that, but he was the only candidate in the election who openly discussed the national interest in a meaningful way, in terms of the native Irish people ourselves.

Rather unusual rhetoric from a gentleman of mixed ancestry, but hardly a cause for concern. What is deeply concerning, however, is the ease and comfort with which Herman Kelly hosts him as a speaker knowing full well that Sharkey is a multiculturalist, an open homosexual and an advocate of the Sinful and deeply destructive gay lifestyle. Is this the vision of a traditional, Irish Catholic nationalist that you have in your mind’s eye? A half Nigerian homosexual with a taste for modern art and the rights of foreign planters? Surely not.

This is not the first time indeed that Kelly has hosted such “alternative lifestyle advocates”. Paddy Manning is a longtime associate of the IFP, having spoken for numerous events of theirs always billed as "Pro-Life activist” or “Burkean Conservative with libertarian views”.

I’m not too sure arch-conservative philosopher Edmund Burke would approve of Mr Manning’s track record of sexual non-conformity, however. Kelly and the IFP are far too comfortable in the company of perverters of God’s natural order to be considered a Catholic party.

Confidential sources have released that Kelly was contacted prior to holding IFP’s “Hands Off our Kids” rally at Dáil Éireann last July by several concerned patriots asking whether or not sodomites would be allowed to share a stage with their speakers. The right-wing leader, of dubious right-wing credentials, responded that “Of course not!”, they would never host such individuals. Mr Kelly claimed that he was an ardent Catholic from the Bogside and entertaining such un-Catholic individuals would be unthinkable. Really?

This of course never stopped the IFP from hosting liberal Irish Times journalist Ian O’Doherty at the ill-fated “Hands Off Our Kids” rally. O’Doherty is a well-known virulent atheist and libertarian with little other than hatred for our Faith, our nationalist aspirations, our patriot dead and Mr Kelly’s insistence that he is an uncompromising Bogside Catholic. Oh and gay icon Paddy Manning also made an appearance so Hermanns words are at best meaningless and could be considered by some deceptive. Oy vey.

This incursion of liberalism is hardly surprising, however, as Kelly is, in fact, the Director of Communications of the EU coalition “Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy”. When he is not seeping liberalism into the Irish right, he is busy working for a coalition of fake nationalists in the lion’s den of our foreign occupation government, Brussels.

Not only is he fine with running to help British nationalist and unionist Nigel Farage to strike a blow for British freedom in the midst of a snap general election in his own country, but he is also perfectly fine with maintaining his well-paid position while former members of the Revolutionary Communist Party hold high positions in Farage’s Brexit Party. Claire Fox, the former RCP member, now sits as a member of European Parliament in the very coalition Kelly works for. We can only assume he has no problem with Communist as well as those of the Rainbow persuasion.

How can this be the case? Simple. This is always the tactic of the Zionists and progressive elites who are driving Western society into the ground. To get our ahead of patriotic dissent and divert well-meaning, heartfelt nationalists into utterly meaningless and increasingly liberal pitfalls. Take English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson for example. Supposedly the lion of the Counter-Jihad right-wing in Britain, standing up against Jihadi rape gangs and liberal traitors alike. But this supposed patriot also spent years attacking the British National Party, he spent years building up multi-ethnic and homosexual wings of the EDL.

In reality, he has taken funding from American Zionists and Ezra Levant etc to serve an entirely different master. In every single European country, there are fake nationalist movements to keep patriotic sentiment from spoiling the meticulously paid plans of the liberal elite. Each and every one of these fake movements seep liberalism and progressive ideology in through the back door, effectively neutralising any authentic right-wing dissent that could develop.

After the destruction of the BNP and the rise of the EDL and UKIP, the so-called right-wing in Britain is utterly devoid of any sense, organisation, obedience to God’s will and any right-wing sentiment whatsoever.

It is the same in every European country. Will it be the same here? Will we allow fake nationalists to poison the well and bring Sodomy and anti-Catholic liberals into our midst as we try our utmost to organise and fight the Globalist stranglehold squeezing the last drop of life out of our once beautiful country? We hold a steadfast commitment to the Catholic Faith and the freedom and integrity of the Irish race. The degree to which we refuse to compromise on this commitment is the degree to which we must condemn in the strongest of terms the dilution and corruption of the national cause in Ireland

The IFP and the duplicitous Herman The Brit Kelly has many fooled, but real patriots are onto him and the game his Kosher masters play. Do not be fooled by these charlatans as our cause is too priceless.