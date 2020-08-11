Urgent call to all Patriots - Saturday 2pm Knock Shrine

Calling to ALL Patriots!

While Archbishop Martin was busy offering his blessings to the Muslims at Croke Park for the Eid festival, the Catholic Church hierarchy was cancelling the annual pilgrimage to Knock much to the angry of faithful Catholics throughout Ireland.

Well Síol na hÉireann is not having it!

We will show the leaders of OUR rogue Church who is really in charge! Síol na hÉireann will be meeting at Knock Shrine in Mayo at 2pm this Saturday and linking up with fellow patriots and we want you to come along.

It is time for the people to take back the Church!

Please dress respectfully (black trousers, black shoes, white shirt and green tie if possible.) The Church belongs to the people, not the Islamic appeasers, LGBT supporters and abortion enablers that now occupy it.

This is just the beginning. We WILL wrestle the Church from their grasp!

If you want to come along and meet up with members of Síol na hÉireann in Knock, please click the link below and send us a message:

If you cannot make it this Saturday, please consider making a contribution towards the pilgrimage. God bless you!