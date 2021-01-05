"Little Fetus Doom" Pro Abortion Video Game

Sick abortion video game includes shooting an unborn baby and promoting the use of medical abortions.

An Argentinian pro-abortion activist has created a modification for the famous 1990s video game, Doom, in which the player completes the game by shooting an unborn baby with a shotgun. Once the player has killed the unborn baby the game displays the message “You defeated fetito [English translation – little foetus]! Give this misoprostol [the drug used for medical abortion] to those in need so they might defeat it too!”

As part of the ongoing effort by pro-abortion activists to introduce abortion to Argentina, one activist Florencia Rumpel, has created a version of the controversial game, Doom, entitled: “Doom Fetito”, in English – “Little Foetus Doom.”

Doom is a violent ‘first-person-shooter released in 1993 in which the person playing the game adopts the perspective of the shooter. In the original version of the game, the player encounters and kills monsters of various kinds as he or she progresses through the game.

In Doom Fetito however, rather than killing monsters, the player first kills pro-life women, Catholic priests and police, before ultimately killing an unborn child – the “boss” of the game. Following the death of the unborn child, which is completed by shooting the baby multiple times, the pro-abortion message “You defeated fetito! Give this misoprostol to those in need so they might defeat it too!” appears.

Watch the video yourself below, be aware that this sick game includes shooting an unborn baby with a shotgun.

Source