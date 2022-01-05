Australian PM Threatens to Deport Novak Djokovic if His Vaccine Exemption is “Insufficient”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has threatened to deport tennis champion Novak Djokovic if his proof of vaccine exemption is “insufficient.”

Djokovic was one of 26 applicants who successfully applied for a vaccine exemption to enter the country in order to defend his Australian Open title, which he has won nine times previously.

The world number 1 has repeatedly refused to reveal if he’s been jabbed and decried the medical apartheid that is being imposed via vaccine passports.

However, after some expressed anger that Djokovic was given special treatment, Morrison said the tennis player would be on the next plane home if his vaccine exemption reasons weren’t deemed valid.

“There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all. None whatsoever… We await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that,” Morrison told a press conference earlier today.

“My view is that any individual seeking to enter Australia must comply with our border requirements,” he added.

“Now Novak Djokovic, when he arrives in Australia, he has to if he’s not vaccinated, must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons to be able to access the same travel arrangements as fully vaccinated travellers.”

“So we await his presentation and what evidence he provides us to support that. If that evidence is insufficient, then he will be treated no different to anyone else and he’ll be on the next plane home.”

Djokovic announced he was traveling to Melbourne for the tournament with a tweet encouraging his fans to “feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.”

That sentiment isn’t shared in Australia, where the unvaccinated have been treated little better than criminals for much of the past year, having been relentlessly demonized by the media and persecuted by the state.

