Blasphemous Documentary Portrays Jesus As Gay

Heretical priests and Anti-Christian directors team up to portray Jesus Christ as a homosexual, the War On Christianity never ends!

An award-winning Jewish filmmaker is to release a documentary film aimed at offering LGBTQ+ Catholics with homosexual iconography of Jesus.

Catholic McDermott (left) with Jewish "husband" David (right)

Director Yuval David, a Jew "married" to his Catholic "husband," says he noticed the absence of LGBTQ+ portrayals of Jesus in Catholicism — a faith where icons play a significant part.

The lack of visual representation of a "gay Jesus" led David to create a feature-length movie exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

The film "Wonderfully Made" will be released in early 2021 and features interviews with homosexualist Jesuit Fr. James Martin and openly gay priest Fr. Bryan Massingale.

"I myself am Jewish but my husband is Catholic, and he expressed to me feelings of there not necessarily being a place for him in the same way as there was a place for straight people," David told AMNY news.

David's conversations with his "husband" Mark McDermott and "a photo art project" he was working on helped the filmmaker to realize that the missing "gay Jesus" iconography and similar forms of "rejection was a significant gap in the fullness of his life."

"Recognition of this rejection through my photo art project organically turned into the idea of reimagining Jesus as a member of or supporter of the LGBTQ+ community," David told the New York newspaper.

