COVID19: Checkpoints Lifting From Tomorrow

Gardai have confirmed that they will be lifting checkpoints from tomorrow, however, the state has announced that they will be maintaining intercounty restrictions until December 18th.

Will the new Level 3 restrictions really make any difference? Will they save any businesses from folding as so many have done so far? That seems highly unlikely as restrictions on intercounty travel will remain in place until the 18th of December. Despite this, the 6-mile rule will be lifted and some restaurants and pubs that serve food will be permitted to open. TheLiberal.ie reports:

"Gardai have confirmed that checkpoints will be removed from motorways and dual carriageways tomorrow.

Ireland just exited Level 5 lockdown at midnight. An ‘enhanced’ Level 3 will be in operation from tomorrow morning.

There will be still a highly visible Garda presence around cities and towns to monitor compliance with Level 3 guidelines."

Souce The Liberal.ie