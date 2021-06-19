European Socialists Target More Irish Babies

The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion in support of the even easier murder of unborn babies.

The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion in support of the even easier murder of unborn babies, by Soros-linked Hungarian socialist MEP Pedrag Matic, which the anti-human report calls for abortion to be declared a “human right” and urges member states to “decriminalise abortion”. Originally set for 7th June 2021, the vote got pushed back till later in the month after strong opposition.

The Matic report calls a ban or denial of abortion services as “a form of gender-based violence”. It promotes abortion-on-demand, with no restrictions, across EU states. As such it is a blatant attack on strong pro-life countries like Malta and Poland.

Matic calls for the removal of a doctor’s right to refuse to perform an abortion on conscientious grounds. Should EU states adopt these measures, then this would pose a threat to a doctors career should he be strongly opposed to providing abortion services to women.

It goes on to demand the abolition of any “barriers” that prohibit a woman's access to abortion. This includes doing away with “waiting periods”.

In Ireland, almost 1,000 women who originally sought abortion changed their mind as a result of the three day waiting period. That’s a thousand more Irish babies who would have been torn apart or poisoned without even pain relief, if this wicked Report is passed and results in further changes to the law.

We urge you to take urgent action against this new report, and show the European Parliament the strong pro-life position across Europe.

Write to your MEP urging them to reject the Matic report

Please take the time to contact your MEP. Here’s a sample email you could use or adapt:

Dear ……………. ………………………….. MEP,

Sometime this month, you will be asked to vote on the Matic report, that looks at the sexual and reproductive health and rights from the perspective of women's health. However, having read the text from the report, I have some very serious and worrying concerns.

The most major cause for concern is the call to define abortion as a “human right” and to “decriminalise abortion”, ultimately calling for abortion-on-demand services without restrictions across EU states. It calls for the removal of “barriers” to abortion, such as waiting periods, which have been known to reduce abortion numbers in Ireland, and even making abortion easier to access during crisis' such as DIY abortion pill during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the risks it has posed to women's health.

It also calls to remove a doctor's right to conscientious objection and instead calls for it to be “addressed as denial of medical care”. This poses a serious threat to a doctors right to refuse providing a service on religious or moral grounds.

Although, I am aware this is not legally binding, I am very concerned over the level of pressure this report, should it be accepted, would put on countries to implement its measures, regardless of whether they approve of them or not.

For these reasons, I urge you to reject the Matic report and vote NO to these extreme abortion measures. We can do so much better for women.

Many thanks,

[Your Name]

You will find contact details for all 13 of Ireland’s MEPs here:

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/ireland/en/your-meps

Please note that if you try to send your letter to all of them at once, the European Parliament’s anti-spam filter will block you. So send to your own MEP first, and then –separately - to just two more. Thanks for caring!