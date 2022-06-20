FBI investigating slew of pro-abortion attacks against pro-life centers, churches

'The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country,' the FBI told the press on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed an investigation has been launched into the 50+ pro-abortion attacks against pro-lifers that have occurred since the Roe v. Wade leak.

“The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country,” the FBI told The Washington Times on Friday. “The FBI takes all threats seriously and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

“We would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call their local FBI field office, or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov,” added the Bureau.

Pro-abortion violence has skyrocketed since the U.S. Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade, was leaked last month.

A list compiled by the pro-life Family Research Council shows that, as of June 16, a whopping 52 pro-abortion attacks have taken place since the leak, including nearly a dozen acts of vandalism against Catholic Churches and nearly 40 against crisis pregnancy centers.

Despite the extreme rise in anti-Catholic attacks at the hands of pro-abortion activists, U.S. Speaker of the House and self-described “very Catholic” Nancy Pelosi dodged questions this week about the disturbing trend and instead praised abortion.

“As far as the abortion case is concerned, there have been a number of attacks on churches, on crisis pregnancy centers. Republicans are going after Democrats for not saying anything and they’re saying that your rhetoric is contributing to these attacks —” a journalist pointed out to Pelosi on Thursday, before Pelosi interrupted her: “Well, let me say this. A woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility is up to her, her doctor, her husband, her significant other, and her God.”

Continuing to completely ignore the issue of persistent criminal attacks on crisis pregnancy centers during recent weeks, which have included repeated fire-bombings, violent damage to buildings, and vandalism, Pelosi went on to focus instead on what she sees as the offense of criticism of abortion.

“This talk of criticizing all of this is something uniquely American, and not right. Other countries: Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have legislat[ed] initiatives to expand women’s right to choose. Very Catholic countries,” Pelosi said.

Beyond vandalism against pro-life pregnancy centers and churches, individuals have also become the target of pro-abortion activists.

Upon arrest, the man admitted he was in part motivated by Kavanaugh’s likely support for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Instead of condemning the would-be murder, notorious pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us - named after the late pro-abortion justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg- mocked Kavanaugh and his family, indicating the radical group is aware of where his daughter do to school.

