Former Archbishop of Canterbury Compares Greta Thunberg to Biblical Prophet

During a discussion on the topic of living prophetically at the ecumenical Korsvei festival in Seljord, Norway, Williams spoke about Thunberg in terms that wouldn’t look out of place when describing Jesus Christ.

“God has raised up a prophet in Greta Thunberg in a way that no one could predict. She has said things that no one else could have said. Thank God for her!”, he said.

Williams went on to compare Thunberg to Prophet Jeremiah, asserting that she had arrived as a force to speak to nations and represented “a very good example of a prophetic voice.”

Another participant at the event, Simon Korsmoe, said the comparison was accurate because, “Jeremiah was not accepted because he spoke clearly from the Lord against the powers that be. Earthly power and spiritual purity are often in conflict.”

The notion that Thunberg is speaking “against the powers that be” is completely ludicrous given that her command and control rhetoric is supported and amplified by every major government, corporation, mainstream media outlet and cultural institution in the west.

This is by no means the first time Thunberg has been deified.

Back in 2019, the Church of Sweden rung its bells across the city of Malmö in support of Greta Thunberg and her climate strike.

The previous year, the same institution hailed the activist as “Jesus’s Successor.”

In reality, Thunberg is merely an empty mouthpiece for her activist parents.

This was underscored during a press conference last year when she was unable to answer a simple question without reading off a script.

Source