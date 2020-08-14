Goldman Sachs Denies Involvement In Lawless Dublin Eviction!

KBC Bank claims to have to sold the property to Beltany, a Goldman Sachs owned vulture fund, but Beltany claims to not be in possession of the property. If that sounds suspicious it's probably because it is.

The majority of tenants who were evicted from a property they were renting in Phibsborough, north Dublin returned to the home on Thursday.

Nine tenants, many of whom are foreign nationals, were removed from the Berkeley Road property on Wednesday morning.

Several men wearing all black, face coverings, caps and sunglasses entered the house on Wednesday morning, instructed the tenants inside to leave and then boarded up the front door and windows.

A number of gardaí attended the eviction and watched from the street outside the front door, as one of the tenants was physically removed from the property, according to video footage.

The tenants spent several hours afterwards outside the house, with their belongings and bin bags full of clothes on the pavement.

On Thursday, activists with the Dublin Central Housing Action group removed the boarding and allowed the tenants to re-enter the property. The housing group was previously involved in several high-profile occupations of vacant Dublin city properties in 2018, to protest the housing crisis.

The tenants claim they had not been served written eviction notices to vacate the property prior to it being repossessed on Wednesday. Six of the tenants were back inside the property on Thursday.

Upon re-entering the home tenants said significant damage had been caused inside the property, including windows, doors and toilets being broken, with bed mattresses in the house also removed.

Gerry Ward, who had earlier been the tenant’s landlord, said he had been involved with the property since around 2004. He said there was a legal dispute over it since 2017 with a property fund, Beltany Property Finance.