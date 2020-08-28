Hogan's 300K Golden Handshake!

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's former Taoiseach, has ruled himself out

Both Ireland's Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his predecessor, and Fine Gael leader, Leo Varadkar, called for Mr Hogan to quit after his attendance was revealed.

Assessing the situation, Ray Bassett, Ireland's former ambassador to Canada, Jamaica and the Bahamas, told Express.co.uk this week: "Once the Irish Government made it clear that they wanted Hogan to resign, then it became very difficult for Ursula von der Leyen to keep him.

"Hogan made a big mistake in breaking the COVID-19 guidelines but there is a danger now that the trade position in Brussels could be lost to Ireland at a key time.

Ursula von der Leyen is the President of the European Commission