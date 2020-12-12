HSE Cheif Claims Vaccine Won't Be Mandatory

In an effort not to hand Anti Vaccers a PR victory the HSE won't be making COVID19 vaccines mandatory.

This, of course, does not mean that you won't be pressured and coerced into taking the vaccine, just that it won't be so obvious or forceful to create a public backlash.

Being refused entry onto airplanes, into restaurants, pubs, hotels and other utilities will be enough to convince most people to take the vaccine but not enough to instigate public disorder.

This approach may be far worse than mandatory vaccines.

"....The head of the HSE says he does not believe healthcare workers should be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are one of the highest priority groups, along with nursing home residents and over 70s, when a jab becomes available.

Yesterday, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said healthcare workers including GPs, nurses and pharmacists will all be involved in vaccination programmes, and there is plenty of experience of large-scale programmes here.

It comes as the Government is expected to receive a report today on how COVID-19 vaccines will be rolled out in Ireland once they are approved.

The CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said highlighting the risks of not getting the jab should be the main strategy to drive uptake.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, he said he does not believe it should be compulsory for healthcare workers as it could actually have a detrimental effect on uptake.

He said: "I'm always a firm believer that everything about this pandemic is about winning hearts and minds and not forcing compliance.

"I think that's what proved very beneficial for Ireland so far in its success........."

January roll-out



"..It comes as European regulators are due to decide whether to approve the Pfizer jab by December 29th.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said yesterday that the vaccine could then be rolled out "within a number of days" following approval.

Mr Reid said Ireland's health service is ready and "mobilised" to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine nationally once it has been approved.

He is hopeful that the jab can be rolled out in January.

He added that there are "many issues we don't know" but that assuming the vaccine is given the green light at the end of this month, the health service is ready and mobilised to distribute it here.

Mr Reid said: "I have always said it certainly should be early January we're mobilising and delivering a vaccine.

"The first unknown is the volume of the delivery of the first batch and the date of delivery of the first batch, but that is part of what the task force will see."...."

Source