A man from an IRA family is somehow in with the British intelligence services? Imagine my shock.

MI6's latest chief is the grandson of a Cork IRA man.

Richard Moore was this week named as chief of the UK's secret intelligence agency succeeding Sir Alex Younger after six years at the helm.

But one of the most interesting things about the spy organisation's latest announcement is his Irish links - as it's been revealed her's the grandson of Jack Buckley, an Cork IRA fighter who joined the group in 1916.

Moore's not been shy about speaking about this either - the former ambassador to Turkey once mentioned how Buckley fought against the British and how he received a medal from Irish President.

He told a Turkish newspaper: "My grandfather fought against the British Government in the separatist Irish Republican Army between 1916 and 1922.

“He received a medal from the Irish president. Now, I am the ambassador of the British government."

Moore was open about his routes as he wanted to show how Turkey could make peace with Kurdish separatists.

The Libyan-born man joined then-MI5 in 1987 and was deployed to Vietnam, Turkey, Pakistan, and Malaysia in his time.