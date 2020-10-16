Level 5 On The Way!

A Level 5 lockdown was always on the way this Winter, it's time to prepare for the worst before it happens. Thousands will be homeless and many more will be without work.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government is giving “very active consideration” to NPHET’s advice to move to Level Five.

Mr Martin said "further action" would be needed.

He was speaking to reporters in Brussels after a EU Council meeting and said he will meet with Tanáiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and other Cabinet ministers tomorrow to consider the “very serious” recommendation.

He said: “I am conscious of the advice we have received from NPHET and I’ve read through that this morning.

“So we’re giving this very active consideration, the situation is very serious and we will need further action in relation to this.”

Mr Martin said all aspects economic and social would be considered and the government would deliver “a comprehensive response.”

He confirmed government officials also met with CMO Dr Tony Holohan and Prof Philip Nolan who is chair of NPHET’s modelling group.

NPHET has advised the government to move to a second lockdown for six weeks.

