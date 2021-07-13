McDonald's to use packaging to promote COVID-19 vaccines

The fast food chain is partnering with the White House and encouraging its customers to get vaccinated.

McDonald's will soon be serving its customers a friendly reminder to get their COVID-19 vaccine. The fast food chain has partnered with the Biden administration on its “We Can Do This” campaign to help share vaccine information with its customers across the country and the restaurant plans to spread the word in multiple ways over the coming months.

As part of the campaign, McDonald's will debut COVID-19 vaccine information from trusted third parties on its Times Square billboard later this month. The billboard is located right above one of the iconic McDonald's restaurants in the country, so the company is hoping to get a lot of eyeballs on it.

In July, McDonald’s will roll out new hot McCafé cups and McDelivery seal stickers that will direct customers to vaccines.org, a site that's full of information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 and how to find a vaccine appointment. The new packaging is sleek and vibrant and features a map of the United States with the "We Can Do This" logo.

Genna Gent, McDonald’s USA vice president for global public policy and government relations, explained that the company's involvement with the campaign is a natural extension of the work the fast food chain has done to support communities and local neighborhoods during the pandemic,

“We all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones and be together with our communities again. McDonald’s is excited to be doing our part for the people we serve, providing them with simple information that can help keep them safe,” Gent said in a statement. “This is a team effort – it takes all of us. We’re proud to enter this partnership to provide trusted, independently verified information about COVID-19 vaccines to our customers in the nearly 14,000 communities we serve.”

McDonald's was an early supporter of the vaccine and back in February, the fast food chain announced that they would provide four hours of paid time to employees who got their vaccine.

"Vaccination is essential in the fight against the pandemic, and we are actively encouraging McDonald's employees to take this important step," Tiffanie Boyd, the U.S. chief people officer at McDonald's, said in a statement at the time.

Many other food chains have also encouraged their customers to get vaccinated by offering freebies to anyone with a vaccine card. Krispy Kreme offered free doughnuts to its vaccinated customers and Budweiser tempted its customers with promises of free beer. Nathan's Famous also go in on the fun and vowed to serve free hot dogs to those who bring their vaccination card into the Coney Island flagship restaurant.

