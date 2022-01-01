Minnesota Puts White People at the Back of the Queue For Life-Saving COVID-19 Treatment

The instruction is contained in a document titled ‘Ethical Framework for Allocation of Monoclonal Antibodies during the COVID-19 Pandemic’.

It states that “race and ethnicity alone, apart from other underlying health conditions, may be considered in determining eligibility for mAbs [monoclonal antibodies].”

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab and work by mimicking natural antibodies, which help the body to fight disease.

National supplies of the antibodies are running low because they have successfully been used to treat active COVID cases.

“Minnesota’s solution is to ration mAbs based on various health factors, each assigned a different score,” explains Alpha News.

“The maximum number of points a patient can amass is 24. Antibodies will be distributed based on these scores (highest numbers receiving treatment first) where supplies run low.”

Two of the health factors for deciding who gets priority include being BIPOC (2 points) and pregnancy (4 points)

“Based on this scoring metric, if two pregnant women, one black and the other white, visited a hospital with limited mAbs supplies, the black woman would receive priority because her score would be six, but the white woman’s score would only be four,” writes Kyle Hooten.

The news outlet obtained a document which shows how HealthPartners is “directing its employees to use the scoring system, racial element included, to decide who gets mAbs treatment during shortages.”

Is this what they call ‘white privilege’?

In all seriousness, this is yet another example of how systemic racism does indeed still exist, only it’s almost exclusively directed against white people.

“As you might expect in a healthcare system increasingly dominated by the government, monoclonal antibodies have been rationed,” writes Dave Blount.

“In Minnesota, who gets them is determined by a point system. Being anything other than white counts for the same number of points as being 65 years or older.”

Since the west became transfixed by two main issues over the last two years – purported racial injustice and the the COVID-19 pandemic – calls for hospital treatment to be rationed on those two factors have grown.

We previously highlighted how NHS hospitals in Britain have already reserved the right to deny treatment to people they deem to be “sexist” and “racist.”

Numerous prominent people have also called for the unvaccinated to be made to pay for their own hospital treatment or be denied treatment altogether for refusing to take the jab.

Several hospitals across America are also insisting that patients take the COVID-19 vaccination before proceeding with organ transplants, effectively condemning the patients to death if they still refuse to take it.

Source