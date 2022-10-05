NEW PPS NUMBERS ISSUED SHOWS RISING SCALE OF MASS IMMIGRATION TO IRELAND

Less than one quarter of the new Personal Public Service numbers issued to the end of August this year have gone to people born in Ireland.

Up to that date, a total of 207,843 new PPS numbers had been issued. Just 47,395 of these went to people who were born in Ireland. The vast majority of these are accounted for by new births as indicated by the fact that in the first three months of this year, there were 18,862 new PPS numbers issued to persons of Irish nationality compared to 16,131 new birth registrations.

Irish people only accounted for 22.8% of the new PPS numbers issued. That compares to 40.6% in 2021 and 48% in 2020.

The statistics for 2022 obviously reflect the fact that persons fleeing Ukraine were granted 50,482 new PPS numbers, but the overall trend that the other statistics on work permits and applications for asylum from countries other than Ukraine underline, is that the level of immigration here is increasing rapidly.

Even had there been no influx of Ukrainian refugees, the proportion of new PPS issues to Irish people would still only amount to just over 30%.

The open borders left and low wage business sector both claim that the increased numbers of people coming to live here and be issued with PPS numbers mostly reflects a growing demand for labour.

50,375 non Ukrainian persons from outside of the EU and the EEA were issued with a new PPS number, which compares to a total of 30,525 work permits that were issued to people, other than Ukrainians, who came here from outside of the EU and EEA.

That is quite a discrepancy. It is particularly stark in the case of some nationalities. For example, to the end of August, 12,135 new PPS numbers had been issued to persons claiming to be Brazilian. And yet, just 3,577 new work permits have been issued to persons from Brazil over the same period. The comparative figures for 2021 were 2,692 new PPS issues and 1,078 work permits.

Then again, few of the statistics relating to Brazil make sense. In 2016, the Census showed that there were 13,640 people of Brazilian nationality living in the state, and 1,270 claiming joint citizenship. According to reports on Sunday’s elections there were 11,956 Brazilian citizens registered to vote here. That is an increase of over 9,000 on the number who were registered in 2018.

At which time there were, according to reports based on information supplied by the Brazilian embassy in Dublin, 25,000 Brazilians living in the Republic. So, does that mean that there are now over 120,000 Brazilians living here? The truth is no-one knows.

Perhaps the Irish media, including Raidió na Gaeltachta whose election report yesterday was devoted to a party political broadcast for the leftist candidate Lula, might care to investigate?

The same anomalies can be found across all nationalities and across all of the official statistics which purport to document the rapidly changing demographics.

A crude extrapolation shows that the Irish state is well set to have a non Irish population of over 25% before 2030. That is based on the level of immigration continuing at current levels. If more than 200,000 people come here every year over the next seven years, as measured by PPS issues, then the non-Irish population will increase by almost 1,500,000.

The detailed report of the 2022 Census will provide further evidence of that, and will indicate, as we have previously pointed out, that the official estimates represent a significant discrepancy due to the manner in which they are summarised.

Meanwhile, those tasked with solving all of the escalating problems from housing to student accommodation, school places, hospital overcrowding and policing, will purport to scratch their collective head and ponder how this can all be.

