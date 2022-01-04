New York to Deny White People COVID-19 Treatments to Fight ‘Racism’

New York has followed Minnesota by putting white people at the back of the queue when it comes to life-saving COVID-19 treatments, in the name of fighting racism.

Yes, really.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a lab and work by mimicking natural antibodies, which help the body to fight disease.

Now New York’s Department of Health has published a document revealing how it will prioritize non-whites when it comes to distributing the treatment, in addition to antiviral pills.

The plan states that in order to receive the treatment, a patient must have “a medical condition or other factors that increase their risk for severe illness.”

“One such “risk factor” is being a race or ethnicity that is not White due to “longstanding systemic health and social inequities,” reports Fox News.

“Non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity should be considered a risk factor, as longstanding systemic health and social inequities have contributed to an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19,” the memo reads.

The system is already in place, with the New York Post reporting how “One Staten Island doctor said he filled two prescriptions for Paxlovid this week and was asked by the pharmacist to disclose the race of his patients before the treatment was authorized.”

According to one analyst, the race-based rationing system violates federal law, namely Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

As we highlighted last month, the Minnesota Department of Health is pursuing a similar policy of discriminating against white people in determining eligibility for mAbs (monoclonal antibodies).

They instituted a rationing scheme based on a points system which gives 2 extra points to non-white patients.

A similar system is also operational in Texas.

Being denied life-saving treatment on the basis of your skin color being white and then dying.

Is this what they mean by ‘white privilege’?

Source