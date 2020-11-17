No Guarantee Lockdown Won't Be Extended

NPHET may not be considering an extension now, but won't give any guarantees about whether or not it will end on the expected dates.

Dr Ronan Glynn has said that NPHET are not currently considering extending lockdown despite worrying signs.

The Deputy Medical Officer said two weeks is too far out to know where Ireland could be, and no discussions on an extension are taking place.

Dr Glynn said: "One of the biggest single detriments to our progress, is an overt focus on where we might be in six weeks' time. We have to focus on today and tomorrow and what people are doing individually.

"We have no idea where we'll be in two weeks' time at this point. It could get much better, it could get much worse.

"What dictates that is what people do today, tomorrow and the next day. We won't see the outcome of those interactions for about ten days.

"This isn't a message that we might recommend further measures or the extension of Level Five, we really don't want to contemplate anything like that, and we're not contemplating that at present.

"But we need communities to take opportunities, and I know this isn't easy, it's really hard for people, I appreciate that. I would ask people to stick with us and to focus on the basics.

"Don't worry too much about what is being said internationally or what might happen in six weeks' time, focus on what's happening today and tomorrow."

