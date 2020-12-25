To all the loyal readers of The Irish Patriot newspaper, Nollaig Shona Daoibh! It's been a long and difficult year for all of us with lockdowns, state tyranny, Fake News, Phony Hatespeech laws and totalitarian censorship wearing on us all. But be assured The Irish Patriot is here to stay!

As the celebration of the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ approaches, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to all of those who have contributed to and supported our vital project to break through the Fake News Media and bring the truth to the Irish people!

Go raibh mile maith agaibh to all the readers and supporters of The Irish Patriot newspaper, all of you have been essential to the success of Ireland's only Catholic Nationalist newspaper and the ONLY uncensored publication in the country!

At the start of the year, everyone told us that we could never get a real-life, physical newspaper into circulation. Nobody believed that we could get off the ground with issue 1 nevermind get onto our 6th edition!

All of this success has been down to the support of devoted patriots like you. Without your vital support, none of this could have been possible.

To this day we are still the only Irish nationalist publication in the country, that shows just how difficult this endeavour really is, all we can do is thank the members and supporters like you who have made this possible.

Go Raibh Míle Maith Agaibh!

Issue 6 now in development and it will be the explosive and groundbreaking issue yet! With articles from The Carmelite Nuns of The Holy Face, Gearoid O Colmain, Ciaran Reddin and Niall McConnell.

This is the first time we have had a Holy Order write for our newspaper and we are incredibly excited to welcome The Carmelite Nuns of The Holy Face to write for our publication.

Our goal is to save our Ireland from destruction and the only to do it is with the help of Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ!

We will always march beneath the standard of Our Lord and we hope you will too.

We need your support to make sure this incredibly important new Issue 6 of The Irish Patriot gets out to the Irish people so we can bring back the Catholic Faith and wake up the Irish people!

If you will stand with Christ, the Faith and our beloved country please consider supporting this new and vitally important issue of The Irish Patriot newspaper.

Without it, the resistance to the Fake News Meda and the anti-Catholic traitors in government will be impossible!

Please stand with us for Ireland and chip in what you can below!

Once again, we want to thank each and every one of you who has contributed to our struggle, volunteered by distributing papers, helping us to organise our events, taking part in our activism and providing the vital and irreplaceable financial gifts that make what we do possible.

Go Raibh Míle Maith Agaibh Agus Nollaig Shona Duit!