Off Licences Now To Be Closed

Now Irish off licences will be hammered by the states draconian lockdown laws.

The R number – showing how fast coronavirus is spreading – is at between 2.4 and 3, a Covid-19 briefing last night heard as a further 6,521 cases were confirmed.

Professor Philip Nolan – chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group – told the briefing that at no time since the start of the pandemic in March had it exceeded 1.4 or 1.6. Prof Nolan said this was certainly, “at least in part explained by the very high levels of socialisation and social contact” in the last weeks of December.