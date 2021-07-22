Orban Announces Referendum on Showing LGBT Info to Children After EU Pushback

“Do you support that sex changing procedures shall be promoted to children?”

After pushback from the EU, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has vowed to hold a referendum on a law that bans showing children under the age of 18 material related to homosexuality or transgenderism in education, on television, movies or in advertisements.

The law, which was passed by Hungary’s National Assembly last month, ensured that sex education in schools “must not be aimed” at “promoting homosexuality” or “changing gender,” according to ruling party Fidesz.

Television shows, movies and advertisement are all also banned from showing any content deemed to be promoting homosexuality or transgenderism.

However, the leaders of the EU’s 17 biggest countries reacted by penning a letter arguing the legislation represents a violation of “fundamental rights,” while the European Commission launched two infringement procedures against the law.

“This legislation uses the protection of children as an excuse to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen claimed last week, labeling it “a disgrace.”

Orbán reacted by announcing a five question referendum that addresses “the future of Hungarian children.”

As Hungarian journalist Viktória Serdült reveals, the five questions are as follows;

1. Do you support that children shall encounter sexual educational content that shows different sexual orientations without parental consent?

2. Do you support that sex changing procedures shall be promoted to children?

3. Do you support that such procedures shall be made available for children?

4. Do you support that media programmes which influence children’s development shall be aired without restrictions?

5. Do you support that media programmes which portray sex change shall be available for children?

While major institutions in the United Kingdom and U.S. embassies all over the world took the decision to the LGBT flag above their buildings last month, a rainbow-colored statue erected in Budapest by leftist activists in honor of Black Lives Matter was demolished within 24 hours.

Before the Euros football tournament, Orbán also defended Hungarian football fans who booed Irish players ‘taking a knee’ for BLM, asserting that the gesture was a “provocation” based on white guilt over slavery and that Hungary would not be partaking in the virtue signalling act.

