Parents Horrified As School Hosts ‘SATAN Club’ For Children

Parents in Illinois were shocked to discover that their children’s school approved an event for children organised by the Satanic Temple.

The event, titled ‘Satan Club’ held at Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline vowed to introduce children to “a scientific, rationalist, non-superstitious worldview.”

Satan club is intended for children from grades 1-5, meaning that presumed satanists are targeting kids as young as six years old.

A flier promoting the event, posted to Facebook by one parent, noted that all involved had been “vetted” by the Satanic Temple and had passed criminal background checks.

Well, that’s comforting then.

It also notes that “the Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a mythical figure representing individual freedom,” and that the club “does not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.”

“Hey Kids, let’s have fun at After School Satan Club!” the flier states:

Yeah, no thanks.

Among other posts prompting their rampant advocacy for abortion and Hailing Satan for 2022, the Satanic Temple is promoting the kids’ clubs:

The Illinois school provided more information, claiming that it was just renting out a space to the organisation:

Many expressed anger and disbelief that the school would allow the organisation in.

