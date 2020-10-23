Poland Effectively Bans Abortion

Poland has made progress for the rights of the unborn, banning the murder of the unborn in almost all cases.

The Polish Government has moved to ban almost all abortions as the a court has ruled that terminations carried out due fetal defects will now be illegal.

It is understood that the country’s constitutional tribunal has ruled that any terminations carried out in case of fetal abnormalities is unconstitutional.

The new ruling will now see the country take an approach that will only allow terminations in cases of rape, incest or if there is a threat to the mothers life, effectively bans almost all abortions in the state as the above exceptions only make up less than 2% of abortions carried out in the country.

Announcing the ruling the head of the constitutional court Julia Przylebska said: “A provision which legalises eugenic practices in the field of the right to life of an unborn child and makes the right to life of an unborn child dependent on his or her health… is inconsistent… with the constitution,”

