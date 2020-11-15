Elsewhere Polish president Andrzej Duda and other leaders attended a Mass in the city followed by a changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in memory of all those who have died for Poland.

The celebrations follow an intense week of demonstrations in cities throughout Poland following a court ruling that abortions of unborn babies with disabilities were unconstitutional.

The Polish government has postponed implementing the court’s ruling following the demonstrations.

Police were largely bystanders at the abortion protests, with reports suggesting the significant numbers of women were not curtailed in their gatherings because of the nationwide focus on the issue.

Some arrests were reported however when protestors moved too close to government buildings and the homes of politicians.

 

Source

 