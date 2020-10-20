Pubs To Stay Closed!

Pubs and retail will be taking another massive hit this Winter with closures for at least the next 6 weeks if not much longer.

Christmas shopping could be cancelled without a dramatic drop in the spread of Covid before December.

The doomsday prospect was delivered to a stunned group of up to a dozen business leaders by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a dramatic conference call last night.

He is said to have given them “a dose of reality” that some weren’t expecting.

Mr Varadkar let them know that retail, restaurants and bars are facing continued restrictions in December if we don’t get the R number below 0.7 - which industry sources at the meeting last night said is “impossible.”

And the shutters could remain down completely if the number doesn’t come down below 1.0.

The Minister for Business also laid the ground for lockdown continuing through January, although he was reluctant to call it.