REPORT: MAJORITY OF HOSPITAL PATIENTS WITH COVID HAVE NO SYMPTOMS

A survey of hospital patients with COVID-19, undertaken by the Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland (IDSI) has found that only 42% of hospital patients “had symptoms of COVID-19 at presentation.”

The IDSI was requested to undertake the survey by the National Clinical Program for Infectious Diseases. Data was collected for 453 hospital patients, roughly 45% of all COVID-19 positive hospital patients, on Tuesday of this week.

71% of patients with COVID-19 are not on oxygen therapy, the IDSI says this reflects “a significantly less severe form of disease than seen during previous waves.”

8% of those not requiring oxygen were unvaccinated, with 32% of those who required oxygen or ventilation were unvaccinated. The IDSI say there is a “significant overrepresentation of patients who were unvaccinated being treated for severe COVID-19.”

The IDSI report concludes that “while overall reported of numbers of admitted patients with SARS-CoV-2 in Ireland is high, the number with severe disease required oxygen supply is relatively low.”

Source