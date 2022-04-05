SEX OFFENDER SPOTTED IN IRELAND 2 MONTHS AFTER “DEPORTATION”

Sex offender Chico Makamda has been spotted roaming around Dublin, two months after he was ordered to leave the country.

Makamda, who is originally from Angola, has 15 prior convictions, and is guilty of physically assaulting multiple women, sexual assault, false imprisonment, exposing himself to teenage girls, masturbating in public, robbery and more.

Though he was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison by Judge Melanie Greally, the final 2 and a half years were suspended on the condition that he leave the country voluntarily within 14 days of his release – i.e. January 27th.

However, today, on the 4th of April, one Gript Media reporter snapped Makamda in Dublin, still wandering freely around the country – two months after he was supposed to self-deport.

Now, not only did Makamda not leave the country, but he has apparently not been asked to serve the remaining two and a half years in jail after breaching his sentencing conditions.

Gript asked Gardaí if they were aware of incidents wherein people remained in the country after being given deportation orders.

The Gardaí replied that they can “confirm indeed we do have specific incidents in relation to your query…but would not be in a position to provide figures.”

On the 11th of July 2018, Michael Kirrane, Director General of INIS at the Department of Justice, said that when a deportation order is issued to someone in Ireland, the obligation is on the person to remove themselves from the State.

“When a deportation order is issued, the obligation is on the person to remove themselves from the state…We can’t be precise about how many actually do because we don’t have exit checks.”

There have been numerous incidents of individuals failing to self-deport, such as one member of what the Independent.ie described as a “Brazilian Murder Squad” who was intercepted by Gardaí while allegedly trying to kill someone in County Offaly in 2020.

The individual in question had 24 previous convictions, and had been issued a deportation order the year previous after entering Ireland on a holiday visa.

Source