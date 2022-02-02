Unvaxxed Parents in Western Australia Banned From Visiting Sick Children in Hospital

Unvaccinated parents in Western Australia will not be able to visit their own sick children in hospital, with news anchors discussing the rule celebrating it as an excellent way of forcing the unvaxxed to ‘change their philosophy’.

From yesterday onwards, parents who haven’t received at least two doses of the vaccine will be barred from visiting their own kids, unless on compassionate ‘end of life’ grounds.

In other words, their child has to literally be on its deathbed for unvaxxed parents to be allowed into hospitals in Western Australia.

Almost as odious as the rule itself was how this new level of inhumane tyranny was vehemently welcomed by a host and her two guests on the Sunrise television news show.

One male reporter called the rule “the ultimate test” for unvaccinated parents, asking, “Could that be the trigger to make you change your mind and I guess that’s the force at play here.”

“Would it make you change your philosophy? Maybe it would and maybe that’s what the government are banking on,” he added.

Journalist Susie O’Brien cracked a smile before announcing, “I’m all for this, this is not about the rights of parents, this is about the rights of the sick kids…to stay as safe as possible.”

Yes, because I’m sure children who are sick and alone in hospital will surely love exercising the “right” not to be able to see their own parents.

“If you are unvaccinated without a good reason, without a valid exemption, then you are gonna find your movements curtailed,” O’Brien smugly stated, adding that the government was right to “shock” and “challenge” people into “changing their philosophy, changing their action and get vaccinated.”

“People have had time, I mean really,” the news anchor sardonically stated as she ended the segment.

“The cruelty is the point,” remarked Mike Cernovich.

