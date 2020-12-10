Vaccine Trial Victims Develop Bell's Palsy!

Will you be taking the Pfizer COVID19 vaccine after hearing this? 4 of those involved in trials for Pfizer's new vaccine have developed Bells Palsy!

"Four people who got Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the firm's trial developed Bell's palsy, a form of temporary facial paralysis, according to U.S. regulators' report on the shot.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators said there wasn't any clear way that the vaccine caused Bell's palsy, but warned that doctors should watch for the alarming side effect and Pfizer should continue to keep tab on how many people it strikes.

No one knows what exactly causes Bell's palsy, which resolves on its own most of the time.

This isn't the first time it's been linked to vaccines, but scientists have ultimately ruled that shots did not trigger Bell's in all but one case - a Swiss flu vaccine that was sold during the 2001-2002 flu season there, then promptly taken off the market.

So far, the FDA said that the number of Bell's palsy cases seen in the Pfizer vaccine trial was 'consistent with the background frequency of reported Bell's palsy in the vaccine group that is consistent with the expected background rate in the general population, and there is no clear basis upon which to conclude a causal relationship at this time,' but will keep a close watch on future cases.

The four cases of Bell's palsy were the only side effect that the FDA saw as 'imbalanced' with more occurring in the vaccine group than the placebo group, and fewer than 0.5 percent of the trial participants had serious side effects.

Among the four people who developed Bell's palsy, one saw facial paralysis or weakness within three days after they received the shot.

But the participant's face returned to normal about three days after that.

A second person developed Bell's palsy nine days after receiving the shot, and the others' faces grew weak 37 and 48 days after vaccination, respectively.

Each of those three recovered from the facial paralysis in 10 to 21 days.

Bell's palsy comes on suddenly, and looks alarmingly like a stroke.

Most sufferers notice that one side of their face starts to droop, and the muscles grow weak. In rare cases, both side of the face may become temporarily paralyzed.

Some people also become more sensitive to sound, usually in the ear corresponding with the side of the face that's drooping."

Source