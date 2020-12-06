Vaccines Hailed As "Beginning Of The End"
The government hails the coming of a COVID19 vaccine. The question is, which will be more deadly an untested vaccination or a run of the mill Winter respiratory disease?
The state is transfixed on the idea of a vaccinated public touting the new vaccine as the "beginning of the end" for COVID19.
Pro Abort extremist Simon Harris has hailed the incoming vaccine as "transformational" should they, in fact, be approved by the European Medicines Agency.
Ireland will be handed 1% of vaccines purchased through the EU's vaccination scheme, not quite enough to pay for the net loss of EU membership, however.
Even if it did, would you take a completely untested vaccine?
The Independent Reports;
“If we do we could end up in a really dangerous place, if we hear of good news coming over the horizon but lots of people get sick in the meantime, and we need to avoid that,” he told RTE.
“It is the beginning of the end but it is not the end.
“It is going to take a number of months to get to everybody in our country (vaccinated).
“We have to listen to our doctors. The same people who have steered us through this pandemic have done a very good job in keeping us safe and giving us good, honest advice.
“Those are the same people making the key decisions about who should get the vaccine first and how it should be rolled out.”
He added there are “reasons to be optimistic and hopeful” going into next year.
Sinn Fein’s Eoin O Broin said there was a light at the end of the tunnel but it was “vital” to have clarity around public health and political messaging.
“As always with new medicines, there will be people out there who have concerns and who have questions,” he added.
“The public health officials, who are people best placed to answer those, need to be supported by Government in clarity of message so everyone understands when this vaccine is available and the reason why certain people get it first.”