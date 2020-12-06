Vaccines Hailed As "Beginning Of The End"

The government hails the coming of a COVID19 vaccine. The question is, which will be more deadly an untested vaccination or a run of the mill Winter respiratory disease?

The state is transfixed on the idea of a vaccinated public touting the new vaccine as the "beginning of the end" for COVID19.

Pro Abort extremist Simon Harris has hailed the incoming vaccine as "transformational" should they, in fact, be approved by the European Medicines Agency.

Ireland will be handed 1% of vaccines purchased through the EU's vaccination scheme, not quite enough to pay for the net loss of EU membership, however.

Even if it did, would you take a completely untested vaccine?