Varadkar Compared To Trump?

In a bizarre turn of events, Leo Varadkar has been compared to Donald Trump over his trashing of NPHET.

RISE TD Paul Murphy slammed the Government for not moving on Level Five recommendations made two weeks ago.

He said: “The Tanaiste went on RTE, channelled his inner Donald Trump and publicly trashed and undermined the public health advice.

“Two weeks ago, in the (Dail) Chamber, I warned this approach would not avoid going to Level Five and that it would simply mean going to Level Five later and for longer, after lives had been lost in nursing homes and in the community.

“This is precisely where we are now.”

Deputy Murphy said the economy will “suffer more damage as a result of this decision and mental health will be more affected” over a lockdown of six weeks.

He told the Dail: “More people will die.

“Will the Taoiseach admit he made a grave mistake two weeks ago?

“Will he apologise for that mistake?"

But Taoiseach Micheal Martin defended the Government’s decision to move to Level Five last night and previously rejected NPHET’s recommendation two weeks ago.

