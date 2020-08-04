BLM Marxists Now Protesting Lack Of Educational Achievement

Ontario students are now protesting "racism" in Canadian schools, claiming that poor outcomes are a result of discrimination in the schooling system.

 

Protestors met at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto on Monday afternoon to demand anti-racist action in Ontario schools. A crowd of approximately 200 marched to the Ontario legislature chanting slogans like "Get the police out of our schools" and "Racist teachers got to go."

The march was organized by a group called Parents of Black Children and its aim is to rid Ontario schools of what they call "pervasive anti-Black racism." They also wish to eliminate police presence in and around schools.

 

